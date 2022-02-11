Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of GEMD stock opened at GBX 52.40 ($0.71) on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 43.60 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £73.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

