Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 369 ($4.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 454 ($6.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 366.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 363.29. The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -7.50.

In related news, insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($162,271.81).

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.