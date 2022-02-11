Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

