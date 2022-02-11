Barclays Lowers Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Price Target to $12.00

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.05.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $4,522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $4,365,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

