Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTL. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $240.26 million, a P/E ratio of 159.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 667,950.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

