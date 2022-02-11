BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $219.86 on Monday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $194.50 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.77.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after buying an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after buying an additional 142,499 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after buying an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

