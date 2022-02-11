McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $280.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.38.

NYSE:MCK opened at $273.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

