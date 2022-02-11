Oppenheimer Comments on Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.