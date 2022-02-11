Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Increased by Analyst

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for onsemi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

