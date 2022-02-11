William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

KFRC opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

