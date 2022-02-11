Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

PENN opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

