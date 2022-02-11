Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BellRing Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $995.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $7,463,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

