Graco (NYSE:GGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.