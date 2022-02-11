Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

WBS stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

