Brokers Offer Predictions for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

