Comparing The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) & Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

The Weir Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Weir Group and Victrex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Weir Group $2.52 billion 2.41 -$192.09 million N/A N/A Victrex $419.28 million 5.57 $100.16 million N/A N/A

Victrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Weir Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Weir Group and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Weir Group and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Weir Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 Victrex 1 4 5 0 2.40

Victrex has a consensus target price of $36.32, indicating a potential upside of 34.67%. Given Victrex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than The Weir Group.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The Oil and Gas segment includes products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. The ESCO segment distributes ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

