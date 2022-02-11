Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) versus Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Financial Analysis

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $154.15 million 3.72 $28.60 million $2.00 20.45 Logiq $37.91 million 0.83 -$14.51 million ($1.31) -1.04

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.56% 11.18% 1.27% Logiq -71.36% -74.75% -60.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cass Information Systems and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Logiq on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment is a platform-as-a-service enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.