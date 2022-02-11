Zacks Investment Research Lowers RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Hold

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.72 million, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.47. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RE/MAX by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

