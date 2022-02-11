OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Stock Price Up 8.2%

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,318,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,642,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
OceanPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:OP)
