OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Stock Price Up 8.2%

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,318,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,642,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Get OceanPal alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

OceanPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:OP)

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.