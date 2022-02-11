ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.99

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.27. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 74,526 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 111.12%.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 35,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $113,694.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Mealy acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $40,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 153,350 shares of company stock valued at $462,609. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 690,323 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 140,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

