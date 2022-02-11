Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.97. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 102,435 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYSCF shares. upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

