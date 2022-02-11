Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) versus BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Head-To-Head Review

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of BELLUS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and BELLUS Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00 BELLUS Health 0 0 5 0 3.00

BELLUS Health has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 116.05%. Given BELLUS Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BELLUS Health is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Risk and Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and BELLUS Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $3.65 million 13.63 -$5.12 million ($0.07) -5.86 BELLUS Health $10,000.00 57,119.34 -$31.76 million ($0.82) -8.89

Aeterna Zentaris has higher revenue and earnings than BELLUS Health. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeterna Zentaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris -156.35% -13.07% -8.93% BELLUS Health -399,712.47% -51.92% -48.05%

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris beats BELLUS Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

