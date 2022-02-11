Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. Gates Industrial posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

GTES opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

