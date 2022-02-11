Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Gates Industrial posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,087,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $683,000.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

