Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers System1 Group (LON:SYS1) to Hold

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.48) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 430 ($5.81). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.81) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON SYS1 opened at GBX 370 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of £47.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.70. System1 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 160.25 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 480 ($6.49).

In other news, insider John Kearon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.33), for a total value of £320,000 ($432,724.81).

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

