Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRST. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.54) to GBX 390 ($5.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.50 ($5.71).

LON:TRST opened at GBX 162.60 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 326.99. Trustpilot Group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 481.80 ($6.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of £672.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

