United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,061.50 ($14.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.40). The company has a market capitalization of £7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.91%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

