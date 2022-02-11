Wickes Group’s (WIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.87) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.87) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wickes Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.81).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Shares of WIX opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.34. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 193.40 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.90). The stock has a market cap of £518.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.