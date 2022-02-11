Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.08. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,578.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,588.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,750.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

