Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $20.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPTX. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 823.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 252,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

