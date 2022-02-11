Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Enerplus stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,294.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 130,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 130.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

