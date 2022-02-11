Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aura Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AURA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

