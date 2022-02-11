Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.68. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

