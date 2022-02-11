TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 5.7% After Earnings Miss

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 21,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,868,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.
The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $581,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TuSimple by 89.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TuSimple by 89.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $179,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75.
TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
