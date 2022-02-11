Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Incyte Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of INCY opened at $66.90 on Thursday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

