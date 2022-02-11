ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$6.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ECN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.40.
Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.94 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.42.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
