ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$6.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ECN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.40.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.94 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.42.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

