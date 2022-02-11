Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP.UN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$53.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.15.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$43.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72. The company has a market cap of C$11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.77. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -122.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

