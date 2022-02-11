Desjardins Reiterates Buy Rating for GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.64% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for GoGold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.80 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of GGD stock opened at C$2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$765.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.07. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

