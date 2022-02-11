Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 500 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Barclays set a CHF 450 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 469.31.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

