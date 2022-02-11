Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBRIY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.45) to GBX 570 ($7.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

