Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.37 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.55). 2,434,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,271,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.52).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £975.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.09.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

