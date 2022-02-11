Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €270.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €270.00 ($310.34) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($689.66) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($706.90) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €376.00 ($432.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.26. Hypoport has a one year low of €368.20 ($423.22) and a one year high of €618.00 ($710.34). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €464.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €516.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.