Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €270.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €270.00 ($310.34) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($689.66) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($706.90) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €376.00 ($432.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.26. Hypoport has a one year low of €368.20 ($423.22) and a one year high of €618.00 ($710.34). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €464.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €516.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
