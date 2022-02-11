iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.17. Approximately 1,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 31.32% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

