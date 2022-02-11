Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Trading Down 1.9%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 12,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 12,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,213,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter.

