Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,199 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

