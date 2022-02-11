Investors Purchase High Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5,703.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

JCI opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.53. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

