Zacks: Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post sales of $659.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $669.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.98 million. Stericycle reported sales of $655.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 143.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.