Zacks: Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $908.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report sales of $908.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $891.95 million and the highest is $938.00 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $723.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FND opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

