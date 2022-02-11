Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a £175 ($236.65) price target on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £170 ($229.89) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £156.74 ($211.95) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($231.10) to £171.90 ($232.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($213.66) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a £170 ($229.89) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £161.76 ($218.74).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £110.50 ($149.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £19.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £111.22 and a 200-day moving average of £126.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 9,912 ($134.04) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($266.14).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

