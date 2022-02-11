First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

FBNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

FBNC opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,511,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

